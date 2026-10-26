Enemy strikes Kharkiv: two killed and four injured, including 17-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian invaders struck Kharkiv on Monday evening, October 26. Preliminary reports indicate deaths and injuries. A fire broke out at one of the sites following a strike.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the aftermath

The occupiers struck the Kholodnohirskyi district twice and the Novobavarskyi district three times.

A major fire broke out at one of the sites in the Novobavarskyi district following a strike.

"According to preliminary information, people have been killed and injured in the strike on the Novobavarskyi district," Terekhov wrote.

Update

Terekhov later clarified that two people were killed and four were injured in the strikes on the Novobavarskyi district.

Apartment buildings, private houses and cars were damaged.

According to regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov, a 17-year-old girl was among those injured.

Cars caught fire, and 10 garages were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Russians attack electric passenger train in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Update

The National Police later reported that two men were killed at the scene in the attack.

A 77-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman sustained various injuries and were taken to hospital. A 17-year-old girl and a 61-year-old man also suffered acute stress reactions.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scenes.

Police are documenting the consequences of Russia’s armed aggression, establishing the circumstances of the attack, and collecting physical evidence.

Law enforcement officers also released photographs showing the aftermath of the enemy strikes.