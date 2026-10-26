Ukraine to expand engineer obstacles for all-round defense of cities: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 1067/2026, enacting the National Security and Defense Council’s (NSDC) decision of September 25, 2026, on developing an engineer obstacle belt for the all-round defense of cities.

This is stated in the decree published on the president’s website, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The document concerns the development of an engineer obstacle belt to ensure an adequate level of defense for cities and mechanisms for implementing the relevant measures. It enacts the NSDC decision "On measures to develop an engineer obstacle belt to ensure an adequate level of defense for cities and mechanisms for their implementation (all-round defense of cities)."

The NSDC decision itself is marked "For Official Use Only," so the published decree contains no detailed provisions on the planned measures.

The NSDC secretary is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the decision.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed European integration and military-technical cooperation with Moldovan Prime Minister Tofan

Background

Earlier, during a meeting with Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said that Ukraine was scaling up fortification solutions based on actual wartime experience and adapting them to new threats.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has approved Strategy for Engineering Equipment of Defensive Lines for period up to 2028