Rubizh Brigade soldiers used direct tank fire to destroy position along with ruscists hiding inside. VIDEO

Tank crews from the National Guard of Ukraine’s Rubizh Operational Brigade destroyed a Russian occupiers’ shelter and the enemy personnel inside using direct tank fire.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops approached the invaders’ position in a tank and opened accurately aimed fire on the enemy shelter.

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After several precise shots, the Russian occupiers’ hideout was destroyed, and the invaders inside were eliminated.

Ukrainian defenders shared footage of the tank crew’s combat operations on social media.

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