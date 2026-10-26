Rubizh Brigade soldiers used direct tank fire to destroy position along with ruscists hiding inside. VIDEO
Tank crews from the National Guard of Ukraine’s Rubizh Operational Brigade destroyed a Russian occupiers’ shelter and the enemy personnel inside using direct tank fire.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops approached the invaders’ position in a tank and opened accurately aimed fire on the enemy shelter.
After several precise shots, the Russian occupiers’ hideout was destroyed, and the invaders inside were eliminated.
Ukrainian defenders shared footage of the tank crew’s combat operations on social media.
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