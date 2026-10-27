Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: university hall of residence damaged, one person injured

Photo: Соцмережі

As a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of 26 October, a student hall of residence in the Desnianskyi district has been damaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Earlier, information about damage on the premises of the State University of Trade and Economics was circulating on Telegram channels.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that windows had been shattered in the hall of residence building. There is no fire. There is currently confirmed information of one casualty. A 20-year-old woman has been hospitalised.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near metro station and residential building, injuries reported (updated)

What led up to this?

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a strike was recorded near one of the metro stations. An ambulance crew responding to a call was also caught in the shelling.

In total, one person has been killed and others injured as a result of the enemy’s ballistic attack in the capital.

Read more: In Kyiv, traffic on Pivdennyi Bridge toward left bank will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1. PHOTO