Russia launched ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight: strikes hit administrative building and Pivdennyi Bridge (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 27 October, the enemy struck Kyiv again with ballistic missiles. Hits were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

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"In the Podilskyi district, a strike hit an administrative building. At two other addresses, non-residential buildings were hit," the statement reads.

It has also been reported that the Pivdennyi Bridge was hit.

"Metro infrastructure on the bridge has also been damaged," the mayor said.

The Pivdennyi Bridge is closed: restrictions are in place on the Green Line of the metro

Klitschko later reported that experts are assessing the extent of the damage on the Pivdennyi Bridge.

"Traffic across the bridge is currently suspended.

Train services between ‘Osokorky’ and ‘Chervonyi Khutir’ stations on the green metro line have also been suspended," the statement said.





Read more: In Kyiv, traffic on Pivdennyi Bridge toward left bank will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1. PHOTO

What led up to this?

On the evening of Monday, 26 October, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to a ballistic missile threat. Loud explosions were heard. According to preliminary information from monitoring sources, Kyiv was attacked by 8–12 RM-48U ballistic missiles launched from three S-400 launchers.

One person was killed and 10 were injured. Nine of the injured were hospitalised, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

An ambulance crew came under fire. A paramedic and an emergency medical technician were injured. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The ambulance was also damaged.

Two medical facilities were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district. The blast wave shattered windows in various wards, including the intensive care unit. Neither patients nor medical staff were harmed.

A non-residential building in the Dniprovskyi district was damaged. There were also reports of a strike near a supermarket, where, according to preliminary reports, one person has been killed.

A residential building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped inside.

A car caught fire near one of the metro stations. Emergency services were on their way to the scene.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near metro station and residential building, one dead and injuries reported. PHOTOS