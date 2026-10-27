Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes: no forecast for when power will be restored

Konotop, in the Sumy region, has been without electricity for four days following Russian strikes on the night of 24 October. There is currently no forecast for when power will be restored. Most of the city is also without gas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Artem Semenikhin, during a broadcast on ‘Suspilne’ and on his Telegram channel.

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The hospital is running on generators, and water is being supplied on a scheduled basis

According to the mayor, educational institutions have been damaged as a result of Russian strikes. The local hospital continues to operate thanks to generators.

The city’s water supply is provided on a schedule: from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

"The city is without electricity, and most of it is without gas. Educational institutions have been damaged; even our hospital is currently running on generators. Water is also supplied according to a schedule: from 6:00 to 9:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00," said Semenikhin.

See more: Russian strike on agricultural enterprise in Sumy region: occupiers killed 31-year-old farm worker; four others were injured. Animals were killed. PHOTO

When will the electricity supply be restored?

The mayor noted that the situation regarding electricity remains uncertain.

"Unfortunately, there are no forecasts regarding the power supply. No forecasts at all," he wrote.

"Sumyoblenergo" reported that emergency teams are working round the clock to repair the damage caused by strikes on energy infrastructure. However, the timeframe for the work depends on the security situation and the ability to access the damaged sites.

Read more: Russians launched massive drone attack on Konotop: school, hospitals and railway line were damaged