Scheme to smuggle soldiers from front line abroad for $12,000 uncovered, - SBGS. PHOTO

A scheme to smuggle soldiers from the front line abroad has been uncovered in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The price of the scheme

As reported, staff from the Internal and Own Security Department of the 3rd Border Guard Detachment of the Eastern Border Guard Command, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), uncovered a group which, for $12,000 per person, was helping soldiers to desert and flee abroad.

See more: From $4,000 to $7,000 for service in "rear": two cases of extorting money from military personnel uncovered in western Ukraine – SBI. PHOTOS





How did the scheme work?

The ‘services’ were offered by the administrator of a Telegram channel: desertion from one’s unit, evacuation from the combat zone and illegal border crossings outside official checkpoints. Accomplices transported the soldiers by car to a meeting point in Uman, from where they planned to take them in groups to the border area. Two organisers of the transport operations were detained and charged with aiding desertion; the prosecution is seeking their arrest.

The channel administrator and others involved are being sought; the investigation is ongoing.

See more: Further five schemes to evade mobilisation and military service have been dismantled: 12 organisers have been detained, - SSU. PHOTOS