From $4,000 to $7,000 for service in "rear": two cases of extorting money from military personnel uncovered in western Ukraine – SBI. PHOTOS

Two cases of extorting money from military personnel in exchange for the opportunity to remain in or transfer to service in the rear have been uncovered in the Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a platoon commander in a National Guard of Ukraine military unit demanded USD 4,100 to facilitate service in a unit that is not deployed to perform tasks in the combat zone.

He claimed that his connections with senior commanders would help a serviceman remain stationed in Lviv. The commander proposed that the money be handed over through the serviceman’s wife.

The woman managed to raise USD 3,800, and the suspect agreed to accept that amount. He enlisted his brother to collect the money. After the money was handed over, law enforcement officers exposed the commander.

See more: He stole drones and robotic systems from his unit to sell: National Guardsman detained in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Zakarpattia region

In the Zakarpattia region, the head of a state border protection group demanded USD 7,000 to transfer a serviceman from an area of active hostilities to a border guard unit in the rear.

He promised to influence officials at the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. They agreed that the serviceman would pay USD 4,000 before the transfer and another USD 3,000 afterwards. The border guard was detained after receiving the first instalment.

Read more: Shootout between SSU and DIU: two servicemen served notices of suspicion – SBI. PHOTO

Possible penalties

Both suspects were served with notices of suspicion of accepting an undue advantage in exchange for influencing decisions by officials, combined with extortion of that advantage (under Article 369-2(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are examining the possible involvement of other people, including members of the military command.

See more: Making furniture instead of doing their duty: abuses uncovered at a unit in Zhytomyr region; six military personnel face charges – State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTOS



