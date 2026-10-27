302,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded by Defense Forces drones since beginning of year
Drone Industry
Since the beginning of 2026, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded 302,000 Russian soldiers using drones.
This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.
Impact
- January - 29,572
- February - 26,204
- March - 33,989
- April – 33,961
- May – 30,548
- June – 27,072
- July – 30,272
- August – 29,554
- September – 32,739
- October 1–25 – 27,829
All strikes were recorded
"Every hit was recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster," the Ministry of Defense added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password