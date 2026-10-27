ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
20393 visitors online
News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone industry
229 0

302,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded by Defense Forces drones since beginning of year

Drone Industry

302,000 occupiers have been killed or wounded by drones since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2026, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded 302,000 Russian soldiers using drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Impact

  • January - 29,572
  • February - 26,204
  • March - 33,989
  • April – 33,961
  • May – 30,548
  • June – 27,072
  • July – 30,272
  • August – 29,554
  • September – 32,739
  • October 1–25 – 27,829

Watch more: Bloodied ruscist sits beside car torn apart by blast after it hit mine. VIDEO 18+

All strikes were recorded

"Every hit was recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster," the Ministry of Defense added.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone operator tracked down Russian occupier amongst dense foliage and destroyed him with precision strike. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (3232) Defense Ministry (2171) drones (5527)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 