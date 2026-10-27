302,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded by Defense Forces drones since beginning of year

Drone Industry

Since the beginning of 2026, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded 302,000 Russian soldiers using drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Impact

January - 29,572

February - 26,204

March - 33,989

April – 33,961

May – 30,548

June – 27,072

July – 30,272

August – 29,554

September – 32,739

October 1–25 – 27,829

Watch more: Bloodied ruscist sits beside car torn apart by blast after it hit mine. VIDEO 18+

All strikes were recorded

"Every hit was recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster," the Ministry of Defense added.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone operator tracked down Russian occupier amongst dense foliage and destroyed him with precision strike. VIDEO