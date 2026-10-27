Proposal has been made in Verkhovna Rada to allow businesses to operate without taking shelter during "yellow" alert, provided employees consent

Members of Parliament are proposing to allow businesses to operate during a yellow-level air raid alert without taking shelter, provided that employees consent.

This was announced by Ihor Fris, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We have just drafted and submitted for signature to our colleagues from all parliamentary factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada calling on the Cabinet of Ministers to amend the government resolution that requires businesses to ensure the availability of shelters during a yellow alert," the statement reads.

What does this entail?

The draft resolution proposes that businesses be allowed to operate without shelters if the employee consents.

Read more: All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi

Background

It was previously reported that Ukrainian businesses must ensure the availability of shelters or safe spaces for employees and visitors by December 4, 2026. If they fail to comply with this requirement, they will not be able to continue operations when a yellow-level air threat is declared.

See more: EU to allocate €10 million for mobile shelters in Ukraine: 840 planned along school bus routes in frontline regions. PHOTO