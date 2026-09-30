EU to allocate €10 million for mobile shelters in Ukraine: 840 planned along school bus routes in frontline regions. PHOTO

The European Union has announced €10 million in funding for mobile shelters across Ukraine. Separately, Ukraine has presented international partners with a project to install 840 such protective structures along school bus routes in six frontline regions.

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons reported this following a meeting of the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the ministry, partners at the meeting were presented with the specific needs of six frontline regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv.

The proposal is to install 840 mobile shelters along routes used to transport schoolchildren in those regions.

Ukrainian donor regions have already joined the project, but the available funding is insufficient to meet all the needs.

"We invited partners to join the project to install mobile shelters, which we plan to place along school bus routes. Ukrainian donor regions have already joined the project. At the same time, additional international funding is needed to meet all the needs," said Artem Husak, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons for European Integration.

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According to Husak, international partners were presented with the needs of each of the six regions and a breakdown of where the future funding would go.

During the meeting, the EU announced its intention to provide €10 million for shelters across Ukraine. Other Coalition members are currently considering how much financial support they may provide.

Ukraine also plans to continue talks with the government of Finland, which co-chairs the Shelter Coalition with Ukraine.

The Civil Protection Shelter Coalition for Ukraine was launched by the governments of Ukraine and Finland in May 2025. Following the signing of a memorandum, the European Union, Lithuania, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Investment Bank joined the initiative.

The Coalition aims to raise international funding to modernise existing shelters and build new protective structures.

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