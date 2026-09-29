Third phase of Operation ’Vivaldi’, Russian strike on building of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and government’s prioritisation of public spending: top news stories for 28 September. VIDEO

The Third Army Corps has liberated a further 51 km² of Ukrainian territory and taken more than 250 occupiers prisoner as part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’. Russia has struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has set spending priorities due to the budget deficit, whilst the EU has imposed new sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Censor.NET has compiled the top news stories for 28 September.

The third phase of Operation ‘Vivaldi’

Soldiers of the Third Army Corps have liberated a further 51 km² of Ukrainian territory. The settlements of Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka have been liberated, and control has been re-established over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. Over 250 Russian invaders have been taken prisoner.

Read more: Operation ’Vivaldi’: further 51 km² have been de-occupied, more than 250 ruscists have been taken prisoner, – Biletskyi. VIDEO

"Shahed" terror in Kyiv

Throughout the day, Russia launched continuous drone attacks on Kyiv. The building of the National Academy of Sciences came under enemy fire. Two scientists are known to have been killed, and there are casualties.

Seven people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the "Dobrobut" medical centre, six of whom were staff members.

In total, 24 people were injured in the capital during the day, including three children.

The enemy also struck the facilities of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsa" once again.

A Russian drone struck near the ‘Yahodyn’ checkpoint

The Russians have again launched an attack near the Ukrainian-Polish border in the Volyn region using a jet-powered drone. In Poland, operations at the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin have been suspended due to Russian shelling.

See more: Russian strike on "Dobrobut" in Kyiv: Seven injured, medical center to remain closed for next few days. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The government has set priorities for public spending

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prioritised public spending against the backdrop of a difficult situation with public finances and delays in some of the planned international funding.

South Korea summons Ukrainian ambassador

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Andrii Veshkin, Ukraine’s acting ambassador in Seoul, after Kyiv announced the handover of two North Korean prisoners of war.

Other news

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in custody.

The EU was unable to reach an agreement on the transfer of additional batches of Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

The Council of the European Union has imposed sanctions on a further 10 individuals and 17 organisations involved in the illegal deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children to Russia and within the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has banned the publication of data on the Russian oil industry.

Read more: Koretskyi warns of toughest winter since independence: Ukraine needs funding and air defense