Parks, squares and new construction projects to be postponed: government sets state spending priorities

The Ukrainian government has set priorities for state spending amid difficult public finances and delays in receiving some planned international funding.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"The public finance situation remains difficult. Some of the planned international funding has not yet arrived. One reason is that Ukraine has not met some of the commitments it made to international partners in time," he stressed.

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Decision setting state spending priorities

Under these circumstances, we continue to take strict crisis measures to provide for the most important needs: defense and the needs of our people. Today, the government adopted a decision setting priorities for state spending.

Funding will go first to:

defense;

pensions;

social benefits; and

salaries for teachers, doctors and other public sector employees.

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Government restricts spending on lower-priority projects

Spending that is not a priority will be postponed. This includes:

new construction;

reconstruction and/or major repairs that are not critical; and

public space improvements, such as parks, squares, fountains and replacing paving stones.

"We will certainly do all of this, but for now, all resources must go to critical priorities. It is time to stop spending money on things that are not priorities," the prime minister stressed.

We urge local governments to set priorities in their budgets as well and restrict spending that is not essential at present.

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Koretskyi added that the government, for its part, is doing everything necessary to meet its commitments and receive the planned international funding.

"We are working with parliament. Responsible work by lawmakers from all factions and groups is important here," the prime minister said.