Cabinet of Ministers has once again approved taxation of parcels worth up to 150 euros

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has once again approved draft legislation on the taxation of international postal and express consignments valued at up to 150 euros.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Finance.

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What changes are being proposed for international parcels?

On 7 September, the government re-approved two related bills concerning the taxation of small postal and express consignments ordered via online marketplaces.

The Ministry of Finance has stated that the documents are intended to establish rules in Ukraine for the taxation of e-commerce, similar to those in force in the European Union.

"The package of draft laws establishes a comprehensive legal framework for introducing in Ukraine the same rules on the taxation of e-commerce as those already in force in the European Union," the Ministry of Finance emphasised.

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The draft bills propose:

to introduce special tax rules for the distance sale of goods via marketplaces, provided that their total invoice value does not exceed 150 euros;

to introduce VAT on imports of goods in international postal and express consignments from 0 euros;

to maintain the VAT exemption for non-commercial parcels valued at up to 45 euros.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the changes are also intended to create a level playing field for Ukrainian producers. This involves the abolition of the VAT exemption on imports.

When might the new rules come into force?

A number of amendments were made to the draft laws during the finalisation process. In particular, the benefits for citizens were clarified and the provision concerning public figures was brought into line with the version agreed with the EU.

The proposed dates for the entry into force have also been amended. The provisions of the Tax and Customs Codes relating to the taxation of international consignments are to come into force no earlier than July 2027.

The adoption of these draft laws by the Verkhovna Rada will also pave the way for Ukraine to receive around €4 billion in funding from its partners. The documents form part of the cooperation programme with the IMF and are a condition for receiving macro-financial assistance from the EU.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance expects additional revenue for the state budget. According to the ministry’s estimates, the new rules could generate around 10 billion hryvnias in additional revenue next year, which will be channelled towards defence needs.

Previously, on 1 September 2026, the Verkhovna Rada failed to support the draft laws for a second time, specifically Nos. 15460 and 15112d, which provided for the abolition of the tax exemption and the introduction of VAT on international parcels valued at up to 150 euros.