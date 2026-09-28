Russian strike on "Dobrobut" in Kyiv: Seven injured, medical center to remain closed for next few days. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Seven people were injured in the Russian strike on the Dobrobut medical center in Kyiv, six of them employees of the facility.

The Dobrobut medical network reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

"Today, the enemy struck our medical center on Antonovycha Street for the second time. Most importantly, all staff and visitors are, thankfully, alive. Seven people have been injured, six of them Dobrobut employees. All available teams from our emergency medical service arrived promptly and provided the necessary care. Several people were taken to admissions departments at our facilities," the statement said.

The upper floors, which house the Dobrobut Academy, were damaged and are burning, the network said. A fire also engulfed the clinic premises on the lower floors.

The blast wave also blew out windows on the courtyard side of the first through third floors and damaged medical equipment. Firefighters and State Emergency Service personnel are working at the scene.

Read more: Russia continues to target pharmacies, petrol stations, railway, communications and shopping centres, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Medical center to remain closed for the next few days

"We are assessing the extent of the damage. The medical center will not operate for the next few days. Please follow our updates. Our team will do everything it can to resume operations at the medical center as soon as possible. Dobrobut’s other medical centers remain open," the facility added.

Background

It was reported earlier that Russia had attacked several Kyiv districts with jet-powered drones.

A strike on a National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building was also reported. People were killed and injured.

A seven-story administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit at the level of the fourth floor. The building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution. - Ed.).

See more: Ruscists attacked medical facility building in central Kyiv; this terror demands response – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS