Two scientists were killed as result of Russian strike on NASU building in Kyiv; several others remain unaccounted for

As a result of the strike carried out by Russian forces on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv on the afternoon of 28 September, some scientists are "still unaccounted for".

This was reported on the official website of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and is reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There have been fatalities. We are still unable to contact some of our colleagues. We are awaiting news of them and remain hopeful. This is Russian terror. Terror against innocent people who were simply at their workplaces. Terror against Ukrainian science, education and culture, against everything that Russia has been trying to destroy in Ukraine for years", the statement reads.

"Today, Russia is once again striking at the very heart of Ukraine. In the centre of Kyiv, the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is ablaze following a Russian attack; two floors have been destroyed. People were fleeing for their lives, climbing out of the windows of the burning building and risking falling to their deaths rather than being burnt alive. Reports currently indicate that two scientists have died, several others are unaccounted for, and there are injured. Details of the casualties are being confirmed. My sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who have died. I wish the injured a speedy recovery", wrote the Ombudsman.

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What led up to it