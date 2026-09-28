Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Number of injured rises to 24, woman killed. PHOTOS (updated)

The number of people injured in the September 28 Russian drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 24. One woman was killed.

Kyiv police reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Russian forces continue to attack Kyiv with drones. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of this war crime in four districts," the statement said.

Woman killed and others injured

A 44-year-old woman was killed in the attack on Kyiv. More than 20 people aged 29 to 76 were injured.

Update

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that 24 people were injured in the September 28 attacks on the capital, including three children. Six of the injured, including two children, are being treated in city hospitals.

One woman was killed.

Read more: Russia strikes Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv again

Damage

A medical center, an apartment building, a business center building, a gas station, a restaurant, administrative buildings, company premises and vehicles were damaged in the city.

Investigative teams, explosives specialists, rescuers, medical personnel and other relevant services are working at the attack sites.

Background

It was reported earlier that Russia had attacked several Kyiv districts with jet-powered drones.

A strike on a National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine building was also reported. People were killed and injured.

A seven-story administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit at the level of the fourth floor. The building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution. - Ed.).

Watch more: New Russian attack on Kyiv: Administrative building housing "Dobrobut" hit in Shevchenkivskyi district. VIDEO