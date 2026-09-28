Operation ’Vivaldi’: further 51 km² have been de-occupied, more than 250 ruscists have been taken prisoner, – Biletskyi. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Third Army Corps have liberated Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka, and have also regained control of Karpivka and Novomykhailivka.

This was reported by the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The Russian occupiers lost 2,000 troops, and over 250 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

"We have recaptured a further 51 km² of Ukrainian territory, bringing the total since the start of the offensive to 176 km².



The main target of the third phase of ‘Vivaldi’ was Nove – a key enemy hub on the bridgehead. Whoever controls the high ground around this settlement holds the initiative on the bridgehead," said Biletskyi, commander of the Third Army Corps.

Watch more: Operation Vivaldi: Soldiers of 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade clear and liberate Shandryholove in Donetsk region. VIDEO

According to him, the Russians were convinced that the main direction of the attack was Shandryholove–Zelena Dolyna.

"This forced them (the enemy – Ed.) to pointlessly squander their reserves in counter-attacks specifically along this axis. The Russians failed to anticipate the real strike, which was focused on capturing Nove," he explained.

To break through the Russian defences, the 3rd Army Corps used its own invention — Soviet BTR-60 armoured personnel carriers, converted into robotic kamikaze systems. These were used to blow up the enemy’s strongest fortifications.

Entire Russian units, including officers, pilots and artillerymen, surrendered.

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