Russian drone strikes near Yahodyn crossing on Polish border; two airports closed in Poland (updated)

On the evening of September 28, Russian forces again attacked an area near Ukraine’s border with Poland in the Volyn region with a jet-powered drone. Poland suspended operations at Rzeszów and Lublin airports amid the Russian attack.

Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, said this on TVN24. The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service also confirmed the strike to the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the attack

"A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle has again come down near the Dorohusk crossing, close to the village of Yahodyn," Goryszewski said.

The spokesperson said there was no information at present about the drone’s intended target.

Read more: Poland has deployed troops to reinforce border crossings with Ukraine due to threat from Russia, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

The State Border Guard Service said a Russian strike drone had hit an area a few hundred meters from the border. The Yahodyn border crossing itself was not damaged, it said.

Videos posted online show a drone falling in a wooded area near people and border infrastructure.

At 5:56 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported a jet-powered drone near Holovne in Volyn region, heading west toward the Polish border. According to Ukrainian monitoring channels, Russian drones were moving toward the Yahodyn border crossing on the afternoon of September 28.

Read more: Nawrocki called at UN for joint response to Russia’s actions.

Poland’s response

Poland also suspended operations at Lublin and Rzeszów airports amid the attack, which affected western regions of Ukraine.

"To ensure military aircraft can operate freely, the airports in Lublin and Rzeszów have suspended flight operations," the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said in a statement.

Read more: Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Polish airspace

Update

The Volyn Regional Military Administration reported that one enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type (jet-powered) was detected during an air raid alert in the region’s Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Kovel districts.

A strike was recorded near the Polish border in the village of Starovoitove (Yahodyn international border crossing) in the Kovel district. The blast wave damaged the checkpoint building at the entrance to the terminal. No reports of injuries or deaths have been received.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office has responded to Russian Federation’s attacks near border with Poland: "We are constantly receiving information"