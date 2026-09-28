HACC upheld preventive measure imposed on Mudra

The High Anti-Corruption Court has kept Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Mudra’s attorneys requested that her pretrial detention be changed to bail set at 13 million hryvnia.

The defense argued that they could not pay this amount due to problems with bank transfers.

The lawyers also noted that there is no shelter at the Lukyanivskyi Detention Center, and Mudra has already spent more than 100 hours of air raid alerts without shelter.

Read more: Mudra and Stolar in trap: Why can’t they post bail in top-corruption cases? / Uncensored. VIDEO

During the online hearing, Mudra stated that she was asking the court to impose a different preventive measure that did not involve pretrial detention.

She expressed her willingness to surrender all her passports and wear an electronic ankle monitor.

At the same time, the prosecutor moved to keep Mudra in pretrial detention.

What did the court decide?

The judge ruled to deny the defense’s motion to change the preventive measure. Mudra will remain in pretrial detention until the full amount of bail is posted.

Read more: HACC ordered NBU to investigate why banks are refusing to accept bail on Mudra’s behalf. DOCUMENT

Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis"

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Appeals Chamber of HACC upholds detention of Kropyva’s relative Dydych