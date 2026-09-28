HACC upheld preventive measure imposed on Mudra
The High Anti-Corruption Court has kept Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, in custody.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Mudra’s attorneys requested that her pretrial detention be changed to bail set at 13 million hryvnia.
The defense argued that they could not pay this amount due to problems with bank transfers.
The lawyers also noted that there is no shelter at the Lukyanivskyi Detention Center, and Mudra has already spent more than 100 hours of air raid alerts without shelter.
During the online hearing, Mudra stated that she was asking the court to impose a different preventive measure that did not involve pretrial detention.
She expressed her willingness to surrender all her passports and wear an electronic ankle monitor.
At the same time, the prosecutor moved to keep Mudra in pretrial detention.
What did the court decide?
The judge ruled to deny the defense’s motion to change the preventive measure. Mudra will remain in pretrial detention until the full amount of bail is posted.
Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
- In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.
- Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.
- NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.
- Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Dubovyk, an official from the Office of the President, in custody with bail set at 7 million hryvnias.
- On 26 August, the full amount of the bail was paid on Dubovyk’s behalf.
- On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, with the option of posting bail of 30 million hryvnias.
- On 25 August, Iryna Mudra was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.
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On 1 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure imposed on Mykytas unchanged.
The preventive measure imposed on Viktor Dubovyk was also left unchanged.
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