Mudra has been remanded in custody: bail set at 20 million hryvnias and electronic minitoring bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the President’s Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

After three court hearings, investigating judge Ihor Strohyi announced the decision.

"The motion is granted in part. The suspect is to be held in pretrial detention for a period of 60 days. Bail for Iryna Romanivna Mudra is set at 20 million hryvnias," the judge stated.

If bail is posted, the suspect must comply with the following procedural obligations:

appear whenever requested by detectives and prosecutors;

not leave Kyiv or the Kyiv region without the detective’s permission;

report any change of residence;

Mudra will also be required to refrain from communicating with witnesses and victims.

"Refrain from visiting any premises owned or used by Budmontazhservice LLC, Filosofiia Development LLC, and Regional Resources LLC.

She must surrender for safekeeping ... her passport(s) for travel abroad and other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine. She must wear an electronic monitoring device," the investigating judge added.

Read more: Mudra and Mykytas, who are implicated in ’Forrest Gump’ case, discussed destruction of evidence and measures to conceal their activities ahead of NABU searches

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.

On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.

On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.

On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, subject to the payment of a 30 million hryvnia bail.

Read more: Mudra on Mykytas: "This person was close to me and was recording me all time"