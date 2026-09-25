HACC ordered NBU to investigate why banks are refusing to accept bail on Mudra’s behalf. DOCUMENT

An investigating judge at the High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld a complaint lodged by the defence team of Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the President’s Office, alleging that banks are refusing to process a bail payment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the law firm ‘Miller’, which is representing Mudra.

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The court had previously granted Mudra bail, and, according to her lawyers, there are people willing to pay the sum. However, banks and payment services are refusing to process the payment — solely because the payment reference contains the word ‘bail’ and the recipient is the High Anti-Corruption Court’s account.

The court’s ruling

The court recognised that this violates the human rights of the individual, who is currently in pre-trial detention, and ordered the National Bank of Ukraine to take the following action within 24 hours:

Check whether banks are actually blocking such payments; If the refusals are unfounded — take steps to ensure the deposit is finally processed; Submit to the court and the defence all correspondence and recommendations to the banks regarding ‘bail’ payments, as well as any notifications received regarding mass refusals; Report on the outcome of the investigation. The ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

Read more: Journalists compare what Mudra said on NABU tapes with what she told court. PHOTOS





Lawyer’s comment

Masi Naiem, a partner at the law firm representing Mudra, explained that they had received refusals to process the payment from 15 banks, and as a result, the individual remains in custody.

"We honestly thought this was genuine financial monitoring, the system working as it should. But in fact, they were violating the right to post bail. Where there is a right, there is a way to defend it," wrote Naiem.

According to him, his colleagues lodged a complaint with the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, and the court ordered the National Bank of Ukraine to review the banks’ refusals within 24 hours and ensure that bail could be posted.

"I’ve never seen a decision like this before. It’s brilliant!" remarked the lawyer, thanking the defence team.

Read more: HACC Appeals Chamber upholds preventive measure for Mudra – detention with option of UAH 20 million bail





Operations "Forrest Gump" and "Themis"

Read more: Mudra and Stolar in trap: Why can’t they post bail in top-corruption cases? / Uncensored. VIDEO