Journalists compare what Mudra said on NABU tapes with what she told court. PHOTOS

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra is suspected of involvement in a criminal organisation and preparing a raider takeover of property worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias. What did she say on the NABU tapes, and how did she explain the recordings in court?

Censor.NET reports, citing Slidstvo.Info.

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"These are ordinary private, so-called kitchen-table conversations," Iryna Mudra said in court when explaining her remarks on the NABU tapes.







Watch more: Budanov on references to "Kyrylo Oleksiyovych" in NABU recordings: Let court determine where and who is speaking. VIDEO

On 25 August, the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.



According to the investigation, Mudra was a member of a criminal organisation that planned to seize two companies and a building in central Kyiv worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias through the falsification of documents and court decisions.



Transparency International Ukraine and Slidstvo.Info compared what Mudra said on the NABU tapes with what she said in court.



The remarks on the tapes were translated from Russian.

Read more: UAH 20 million bail for Mudra has not yet been raised – media

Operation "Forrest Gump"