Budanov on references to "Kyrylo Oleksiyovych" in NABU recordings: Let court determine where and who is speaking. VIDEO

The Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, has stated that it is up to the court to assess the recordings in which his name is mentioned in the Iryna Mudra case.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing hromadske.

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Details

Budanov was asked to comment on reports that his surname appeared on the ‘Mudra tapes’.

"Let the court sort it out. Where, who is mentioned. There’s a lot of things mentioned in various places," he replied.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, he spoke with Mudra after her dismissal.

"Dismissal is a legal process. Secondly, as a matter of principle, I have never turned my back on people until final conclusions have been reached. Whether the court finds her guilty is another matter," added Budanov.

Read more: Presidential Office official appears in Mudra case over Halushchenko’s bail: He is called "Kyrylo Oleksiiovych" – media

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshenko, chairman of the supervisory board of "Sens Bank".

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated thatthe case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.

On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forest Gump’ case — the second part of the investigation, entitled ‘Themis’. This concerns a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.

On 20 August, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in NABU’s ‘Forest Gump’ and ‘Themis’ operations.

On 21 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention, subject to the payment of 30 million hryvnias in bail.

On 25 August, Iryna Mudra was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.

Read more: Portion of bail has already been posted for Mudra, - attorney