HACC Appeals Chamber upholds preventive measure for Mudra – detention with option of UAH 20 million bail

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure of detention with the option of UAH 20 million bail for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President and figure in the Forest Gump and Themis cases Iryna Mudra.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Mudra remains in custody

The decision was adopted by a panel comprising Dmytro Mykhailenko, Mykola Hlotov and Daniila Chornenka.

One of Mudra’s lawyers insisted that the bail be reduced to UAH 5 million, while another defence lawyer requested personal recognisance with certain obligations imposed.

At the same time, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor argued that the bail should be increased to UAH 150 million, describing UAH 20 million as insufficient to mitigate the risks.

Judge Hlotov issued a dissenting opinion, arguing that the bail should have been increased.

Read more: HACC has extended its consideration of appeal against preventive measure imposed on Mudra. LIVE BROADCAST

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