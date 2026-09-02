HACC has extended its consideration of appeal against preventive measure imposed on Mudra. LIVE BROADCAST

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court is holding a hearing to consider an appeal against the pre-trial measure imposed on Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

During the hearing, Mudra stated that she had not instructed one of her attorneys to file an appeal.

"During the nine days I spent in the pretrial detention center, this attorney visited me only once, the day after I was placed in the detention center. We did not discuss any arguments for an appeal; it was a visit to show support and find out how I was feeling. We did not have any substantive discussion. ... I did not give any instructions to file an appeal," she said at the hearing.

Therefore, she asked that the appeal be dismissed.

At the same time, the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) stated that, in light of this explanation, there are grounds to dismiss the fourth defense attorney’s appeal.

Read more: Investigation did not cooperate with Mykytas to obtain recordings of Mudra’s conversations; this is impossible, - SAPO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 1 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber left the precautionary measure against Mykytas unchanged.

The precautionary measure against Viktor Dubovyk was also left unchanged.

Operation ‘Forrest Gump’

Watch more: Mudra on 20 million hryvnias bail: "I have lots of friends; I’ll try to raise that amount". VIDEO