Operation "Veles" has struck at Russian logistics near Kupiansk: enemy is attempting to advance towards Radkivka, – AFU

Operation ‘Veles’ has dealt a serious blow to the occupiers’ logistics, and the enemy is now attempting to extend its control towards Radkivka.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The situation in the Kupiansk district

"If we look at the Kupiansk sector, we can effectively divide it into two sections: one section is the eastern bank of the Oskil River, the other is the western bank. As for the eastern bank, the Russians are likely simply carrying out various redeployments there, as the pressure there is, in principle, quite intense. This pressure is directed primarily towards Podoly and the Kupiansk Vuzlovyi. As for the western bank, the Russians have, in principle, suffered significant losses as a result of ‘Khartiia’, and following Operation ‘Veles’ they have now incurred further losses; and if there are any actions, any breakthroughs, they are more likely to be attempts to extend their presence towards Radkivka, to include Radkivka in the ‘grey zone’, so as to somehow push their infiltration groups directly into the city of Kupiansk itself," said the spokesperson.

Watch more: "Skelia" fighters joined "Veles" underground operation in Kupiansk area: they cleared gas pipeline of Russian forces. VIDEO

According to him, the enemy will still attempt to advance, but for the time being it will be more difficult for them to do so on the western bank than it was a month ago. This is because the pipe through which enemy groups were seeping in has been neutralised, so the Russians will have to "make their way" via Radkivka or Holubivka.

He noted that Operation"Veles" had also affected the enemy’s logistics.

"I would say that the (enemy’s - Ed.) logistics have suffered. Yes, their logistics have been significantly affected, and things will now be a little more difficult for them," added Trehubov.

When asked how serious the threat from small assault groups to Kupiansk remains, he said that the enemy is attempting to reach the city itself along the River Oskil, following the riverbank and the nearby forest strip. At the same time, the spokesperson emphasised that the ‘green cover’ will soon disappear, so it will be much more difficult for the enemy to advance in this way.

"Overall, this (the enemy’s advance – Ed.) is unlikely to be effective. It all depends on the outcome of the fighting directly for Holubivka and Radkivka. If Ukrainian control is finally established there, the Russians will have nowhere in particular to go. If they remain in the ‘grey zone’, then the Russians will be able to attempt, from time to time, to at least move groups through those areas," he explained.

Read more: Soldiers from 23rd Regiment of Rapid Reaction Force demonstrated underground combat and clearing of tunnels during Operation ’Veles’ in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

What are the enemy’s objectives?

Trehubov also noted that the enemy’s main objective is the complete elimination of the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank and the capture of Polohy, the eastern part of the city of Kupiansk itself, and Kupiansk Vuzlovyi. For their part, the Defence Forces’ task is to prevent this from happening and, conversely, to completely destroy the Russian bridgehead on the western bank.

"To do this, we will at the very least need to drive them out of Dvorichna," he explained.