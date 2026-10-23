"Skelia" fighters joined "Veles" underground operation in Kupiansk area: they cleared gas pipeline of Russian forces. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ have joined an underground operation in the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by the regiment, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The soldiers named the operation to clear the underground gas pipeline in the Kupiansk area ‘Impassible’.

Assault teams cleared a section of the gas pipeline several kilometres long of Russian occupiers who were attempting to infiltrate Kupiansk via the pipeline.

For several months, the defenders carried out assault operations underground, living and fighting in the dark, cold and mud.

"At the same time, assault groups held their positions in Redkivka to prevent the enemy from using the entrance to the pipeline near this settlement.

As a result, the section of the gas pipeline has been cleared of Russian occupiers. The ‘SKELIA’ fighters have made it impossible for the enemy to use the pipeline in future," they noted.

Read more: Underground operation "Veles": "Khartiia" explains how fighters were trained

Operation "Veles"

The day before, the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, "Khartiia", released the first footage of the underground Operation "Veles", which it is conducting alongside other units of the Defence Forces.

Later, the National Guard’s "Khartiia" Corps provided details of the "Veles" underground counter-offensive operation, during which the Defence Forces managed to advance more than 15 km through underground tunnels into the enemy’s rear in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: "Skelia" regiment has been transferred to operational subordination of "Azov"