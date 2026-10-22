Over 15 km underground to reach Russian rear: "Khartiia" details Operation "Veles" near Kupiansk. VIDEO

The ‘Khartiia’ unit of the National Guard of Ukraine has revealed details of the ‘Veles’ underground counter-offensive operation, during which the Defence Forces managed to advance more than 15 km through underground tunnels into the enemy’s rear in the Kupiansk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"A force under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Khartiia’ combined an underground offensive with surface operations and drone strikes. In this way, the occupiers were prevented from entering the rear of Kupiansk.



Results of the operation: over 30 occupiers were taken prisoner, with enemy losses exceeding 100," the report emphasised.

Read more: 62 trucks, 33 UAVs and 3 locomotives destroyed: August combat operations of Butusov’s strike UAV company. VIDEO

The corps commander, Brigadier General Ihor Obolenskyi, noted that the soldiers had observed how the enemy was operating underground.

"And we studied how they were doing it. The Russians intended to use gas pipelines to infiltrate the rear of our troops. So we went underground ourselves.



We anticipated the enemy’s actions and mastered the tactics of conducting combat operations underground," he said.

The operation involved the ‘Khartiia’ Brigade, the ‘R.U.G.’ assault regiment, the ‘Lava’ unmanned systems regiment, units of the DIU – in particular the ‘Freedom of Russia’ Legion and the RDK – and the ‘Achilles’ unmanned systems brigade.

Watch more: Five foreign assault troops from ’Khartiia’ brigade, supported by drones, cleared occupier position in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

What led up to this?

The day before, the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, "Khartiia", released the first footage of the "Veles" underground operation, which it is conducting alongside other units of the Defence Forces.

Watch more: War has gone underground: "Khartiia" releases footage of Operation "Veles". VIDEO