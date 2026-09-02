The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" has been placed under the operational command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov."

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Azov press center.

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Official Information

As noted, during August, several battalions of the "Skelia" unit, along with the regiment headquarters, were redeployed to the sector of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and successfully carried out their combat missions to clear enemy infiltrators from the brigades' defense sectors.

"It is worth noting the improvement in operational discipline and the minimization of casualties during combat missions. The relocation and consolidation of the regiment's scattered forces in a single sector of the front are currently underway," Azov emphasizes.

Watch more: Skelia fighters showed Air Force strike on building with occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The Combat History of "Skelia"

It is also noted that the combat history of the "Skelia" Regiment includes many notable achievements. The unit’s servicemembers have repeatedly demonstrated courage and resilience, carrying out extremely difficult missions while conducting offensive and defensive operations in the most challenging sectors of the front.

"The Azov culture emphasizes placing the utmost importance on training personnel and maintaining a high level of motivation among the fighters. The Azov Corps will do everything possible to pass on its experience to the command and fighters of the "Rock" regiment, as well as our values and principles, which will help the regiment continue to effectively carry out its assigned tasks while preserving the lives and health of its personnel," Azov added.

Watch more: Skelia fighters showed Air Force strike on building with occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Charges Against "Skelia"