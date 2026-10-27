Enemy depots and Russian troop concentrations hit in Donbas – General Staff

On 26 October and overnight into 27 October, Defence Forces units struck key facilities used by the Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Successful Defence Forces strikes

According to the report, the following targets were hit:

Russian army ammunition depots in the area of Diakove, Luhansk region, and in the area of Ohorodnie, Donetsk region.

Destroying ammunition reduces the enemy’s firepower on the front line.

Watch more: NC13 soldiers thwarted a ruscist assault during Operation Vivaldi using UGVs and FPV drones: "They were coming out of that pipe in large numbers and going down right away.". VIDEO

A concentration of the occupiers’ weapons and military equipment in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

The Russian aggressor’s supply depots in the areas of Luhansk, Antratsyt and Tymonove, Luhansk region.

Destroying supplies makes it harder for the enemy to sustain its units.

Enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Lahidne and Antratsyt, Luhansk region, as well as in the area of Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Soldiers of Forpost Brigade’s Apex unit destroyed 12 pieces of equipment behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Strikes will continue

"Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely," the General Staff stressed.