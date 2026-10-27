Enemy depots and Russian troop concentrations hit in Donbas – General Staff
On 26 October and overnight into 27 October, Defence Forces units struck key facilities used by the Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
Successful Defence Forces strikes
According to the report, the following targets were hit:
Russian army ammunition depots in the area of Diakove, Luhansk region, and in the area of Ohorodnie, Donetsk region.
- Destroying ammunition reduces the enemy’s firepower on the front line.
A concentration of the occupiers’ weapons and military equipment in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.
The Russian aggressor’s supply depots in the areas of Luhansk, Antratsyt and Tymonove, Luhansk region.
- Destroying supplies makes it harder for the enemy to sustain its units.
Enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Lahidne and Antratsyt, Luhansk region, as well as in the area of Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
Strikes will continue
"Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely," the General Staff stressed.
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