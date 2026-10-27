Pilots of 41st Separate Mechanised Brigade kill group of ruscists building dugout in forest in Kupiansk area. VIDEO

On the Kupiansk axis, drone operators from the 41st Separate Mechanised Brigade killed a group of Russian occupiers who were building a dugout in a forest.

As Censor.NET reports, the invaders were digging the shelter in plain sight, without even attempting to camouflage their positions.

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Upon spotting the enemy, soldiers from the 41st Separate Mechanised Brigade’s Unmanned Systems Battalion launched drone strikes on the construction site.

The attack killed the group of occupiers, and the unfinished dugout became their grave.

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