Russia attacks critical infrastructure in Dnipro: fire breaks out, three injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha stated this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out there," the statement reads.

One person is reported injured in the strike.

See more: Ruscists attack stadium at one of Dnipro’s lyceums: no casualties reported. PHOTO

UPDATE

"The number of people injured in Russian attacks on Dnipro has risen to three," Hanzha reported at 6:07 p.m.

Two men, aged 34 and 74, are in hospital. Medical staff are providing them with all necessary care.

Background

Earlier reports said the occupiers had struck the stadium at one of Dnipro’s local lyceums.

Read more: Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy is attacking critical infrastructure