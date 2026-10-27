Kyiv residents and journalists urged not to show aftermath of attacks on bridges
Media representatives, news channel administrators, and social media users in Kyiv have been urged to refrain from publishing photographs and videos of damage to the capital’s bridges, particularly the Pivdennyi Bridge.
The Kyiv City State Administration announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Detailed images of bridge damage could help Russian intelligence
"We urge media representatives, news channel administrators and social media users not to share photos and videos of damage to the capital’s bridges, particularly the Pivdennyi Bridge," the Kyiv City State Administration said.
Detailed images of damage to strategic transport infrastructure could help the enemy assess the results of its attacks and gather intelligence.
Please follow these simple information security rules:
- Use only photos and videos released by official institutions in your publications;
- Do not publish or share images revealing details of bridge damage;
- Delete previously published material that may contain sensitive information.
Sharing information about the aftermath of attacks carries legal liability
We remind you that Ukrainian law provides for liability, including criminal liability, for sharing certain information about the aftermath of enemy attacks.
"Information security is part of ensuring the safety of the city and its residents," the Kyiv City State Administration stressed.
Background
- Following the overnight Russian attack on 27 October, Kyiv introduced changes to public transport services. Damage to above-ground metro infrastructure led to changes in train services on the red and green lines, while traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge was temporarily suspended.
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