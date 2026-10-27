Kyiv residents and journalists urged not to show aftermath of attacks on bridges

Media representatives, news channel administrators, and social media users in Kyiv have been urged to refrain from publishing photographs and videos of damage to the capital’s bridges, particularly the Pivdennyi Bridge.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Detailed images of bridge damage could help Russian intelligence

"We urge media representatives, news channel administrators and social media users not to share photos and videos of damage to the capital’s bridges, particularly the Pivdennyi Bridge," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Detailed images of damage to strategic transport infrastructure could help the enemy assess the results of its attacks and gather intelligence.

Read more: Surovikin received order from Putin to destroy bridges in Kyiv - The Telegraph

Please follow these simple information security rules:

Use only photos and videos released by official institutions in your publications;

Do not publish or share images revealing details of bridge damage;

Delete previously published material that may contain sensitive information.

Sharing information about the aftermath of attacks carries legal liability

We remind you that Ukrainian law provides for liability, including criminal liability, for sharing certain information about the aftermath of enemy attacks.

"Information security is part of ensuring the safety of the city and its residents," the Kyiv City State Administration stressed.

Read more: For second day in row, Ruscists are launching combined strikes on bridges in Zaporizhzhia

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