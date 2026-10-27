1 218 1
Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones: air raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)
Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine using attack drones and jet-powered UAVs. Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Enemy UAV movements
10:32 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat.
10:35 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat lifted.
10:36 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Kharkiv.
10:41 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat.
Stay in safe locations!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password