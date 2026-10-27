Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones: air raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine using attack drones and jet-powered UAVs. Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Enemy UAV movements

10:32 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat.

10:35 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat lifted.

10:36 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading towards Kharkiv.

10:41 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat.

Stay in safe locations!

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