Arakhamiia has not confirmed talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi on 4 November – media

Ukraine has not yet confirmed that trilateral talks with the United States and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on 4 November, as announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The final date of the meeting has not yet been agreed.

Censor.NET reports, citing TSN, which quoted statements by Ukrainian representatives.

Arakhamiia explains what the parties are waiting for

Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said Ukraine could not yet confirm that the meeting would take place specifically on 4 November.

According to him, the parties are continuing to coordinate the date and are awaiting confirmation from the US delegation, which is mediating the talks.

"The parties are still determining the date and waiting for confirmation from the US delegation, which is acting as the mediator in these talks," Arakhamiia said.

Read more: U.S. wants to arrange new talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi in October – The Atlantic

Zelenskyy’s team urges patience before making announcements

Ukrainian presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn also did not confirm the date of the talks.

"Let’s wait until at least the end of October. It is still too early to make announcements," he told journalists on Tuesday, 27 October.