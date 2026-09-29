U.S. wants to arrange new talks with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi in October – The Atlantic

The United States plans to arrange a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and Russia this October to discuss a limited ceasefire. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is considered the most likely venue for the talks.

The Atlantic reported this, citing Ukrainian negotiators, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the publication, Kushner and Witkoff spent several hours meeting with Zelenskyy and his negotiating team. Two members of the team later said the discussions focused on different ways to reach a limited ceasefire that could be expanded into a broader peace agreement to end the war in stages.

One possible agreement would involve Ukraine and Russia mutually refraining from strikes on energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil refineries and other similar facilities.

Read more: Zelenskyy asked Trump to discuss with Xi Jinping China’s influence on Putin regarding ending war

Separately, an agreement to stop attacks on cargo ships in the Black Sea, particularly those carrying grain to markets in the Middle East and Africa, could be reached with Egypt’s mediation.

However, sources in the Ukrainian government do not expect Putin to enter serious peace talks until at least spring. One of them said Russia had been stockpiling missiles for strikes this winter.

Background

The Americans want to arrange a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States had invited Putin to the G20 summit in Miami in December, where Trump could also try to bring Zelenskyy into the talks. Putin has not yet accepted the invitation.

This is part of a U.S. effort to reduce hostilities in stages. Washington first wants to secure limited agreements on specific types of strikes that could later form the basis for a broader ceasefire.

Read more: US to allocate $27 million for return and reintegration of Ukrainian children – Sybiha