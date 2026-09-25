Zelenskyy asked Trump to discuss with Xi Jinping China’s influence on Putin regarding ending war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had asked Donald Trump to raise the issue of the war in Ukraine during his meeting with Xi Jinping and to urge the Chinese leader to exert influence on the dictator Putin.

He said this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The meeting between Trump and Xi took place. Prior to that, I had a meeting with the U.S. president, where I raised this issue (whether the issue of Ukraine would be discussed at the meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and China. — Ed.) and asked President Trump personally to raise this issue. To do everything possible to ensure that the Chinese leader influences Putin to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, he has not yet received any feedback on this from the U.S. team.

"I expect to receive the outcome of this part of their conversation," the head of state added.

Read more: US has proposed holding trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia in UAE, - Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed a number of global and regional issues during their meeting at the White House, including the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Korean Peninsula.

Read more: US to allocate $27 million for return and reintegration of Ukrainian children – Sybiha