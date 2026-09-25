US has proposed holding trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia in UAE, - Zelenskyy

The United States has proposed the United Arab Emirates as the venue for a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Regarding the trilateral meeting, the U.S. side proposed organizing it and holding a trilateral meeting at the technical level," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that Ukraine is waiting for a proposal from the U.S. regarding the date.

As for the venue for the meeting, the United States proposed the United Arab Emirates.

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What led up to this?

On September 24, the publication ZN.UA, citing a source in diplomatic circles, reported that a trilateral meeting could take place today in the United States.

It was noted that Ukraine would be represented by the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov; the United States by envoys of the American leader, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff; and Russia by the Russian dictator’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, who had flown to the United States.

According to the publication, the main topic of discussion will be the energy ceasefire—how the parties interpret it and how to monitor compliance. According to the source, the Russian side will insist that the energy ceasefire also address the issues of free navigation and the "shadow fleet" that exports Russian oil.

Later, the Office of the President did not confirm media reports about a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States regarding an energy truce.

As a reminder, the last trilateral meeting involving the negotiating teams from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia on ending the war took place in February 2026.

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