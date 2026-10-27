Italy freezes new military aid package for Ukraine – media

Italy is delaying the dispatch of its 13th military aid package to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waiting for the US midterm elections on 3 November.

Italian media outlets, including Il Giornale d’Italia and La Repubblica, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the delay

According to media reports, the new package is ready, but a date for its dispatch has yet to be set. It remains in limbo following repeated delays.

Italy last sent an aid package to Ukraine 10 months ago. The outlets report that the decision has repeatedly been postponed: it was initially expected in July, then in September, and the US midterm elections have now become the next milestone.

Read more: Italy has prepared new military aid package for Ukraine and will send it as soon as possible – Tajani

Why Italy is waiting for the US elections

According to media reports, the US political calendar, particularly the midterm elections on 3 November, has become the latest reference point for Italy’s wait. The election results could create a new political context.

However, it remains unclear which election outcome would facilitate a decision, and there is no confirmation that the aid will be dispatched immediately after the vote. For now, the new package remains blocked.

Read more: "I don’t miss Berlin Wall": Meloni explained why Italy should support Ukraine