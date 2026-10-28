Aid to Ukraine from non-EU allies could shrink fivefold – FT

The amount of financial aid to Ukraine from countries outside the European Union could drop by nearly five times in 2027. As a result, the EU is calling on G7 countries to increase their support to avoid a significant funding shortfall.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by the Financial Times.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Europe is looking for funds for Ukraine

According to the European Commission’s forecast, countries outside the EU have so far pledged to provide Ukraine with only 4 billion euros in 2027. This is nearly five times less than the 19 billion euros pledged for 2026.

Specifically, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan are collectively prepared to allocate only 1 billion euros.

Brussels has already begun urgently seeking additional sources of funding. The European Union does not want to cover the funding shortfall on its own. The EU and its member states account for 80% of the aid pledged to Ukraine for 2027.

A representative of the European Commission emphasized the need for greater involvement by international partners.

"Europe cannot meet Ukraine's financial needs on its own... International partners, including NATO allies, must also step up their efforts," he said.

Read more: Trump: US "got nothing" in return for $350 billion in aid to Ukraine during Biden administration

Allied Budgets and the Shortage of Military Aid

Brussels is awaiting the 2027 budget plans from the United Kingdom and Canada. These plans may indicate whether these countries are prepared to increase their financial support for Ukraine.

Canada’s Ministry of Finance reported that it has provided Ukraine with 27 billion Canadian dollars in aid since the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the ministry declined to comment on the draft budget, which is scheduled to be presented on November 5.

A spokesperson for the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs disagreed with some of the European Commission’s assessments. According to him, the Japanese government has not yet determined the final amount of future funding, but is considering various options within the framework of the G7 discussions.

Military support remains a separate issue. According to European Commission estimates, the 32 NATO countries are falling short by a total of 13 billion euros of the 70 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine they pledged for this year.

At the same time, the Alliance states that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects the allies to continue their strong support for Ukraine.