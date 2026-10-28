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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,583,350 personnel (+1,510 in past 24 hours), 12,448 tanks, 51,673 artillery systems, 25,609 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,583,350 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 28 October 2026 are estimated as follows:

Personnel:

  • approximately 1,583,350 (+1,510) people

Weapons and military equipment:

  • Tanks: 12,448
  • Armoured fighting vehicles: 25,609
  • Artillery systems: 51,674 (+21)
  • Multiple launch rocket systems: 2,241
  • Air defence systems: 1,727
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356

Unmanned systems and missiles:

  • Ground-based robotic systems: 3,032 (+7)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level: 585,795 (+1,543)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,140 (+2)

Naval equipment:

  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2

Logistics equipment:

  • Vehicles and tankers: 167,738 (+266)
  • Specialised equipment: 4,859

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots blow apart building with ruscists inside in two airstrikes. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

Figures in brackets indicate losses over the past 24 hours.

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff emphasised.

Watch more: 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade troops show how they cleared ruscists from Mala Dibrova during Operation "Vivaldi": "Contact, one KIA". VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (12787) Armed Forces HQ (5701) liquidation (3235)
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