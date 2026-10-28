Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,583,350 personnel (+1,510 in past 24 hours), 12,448 tanks, 51,673 artillery systems, 25,609 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,583,350 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 28 October 2026 are estimated as follows:

Personnel:

approximately 1,583,350 (+1,510) people

Weapons and military equipment:

Tanks: 12,448

Armoured fighting vehicles: 25,609

Artillery systems: 51,674 (+21)

Multiple launch rocket systems: 2,241

Air defence systems: 1,727

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned systems and missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 3,032 (+7)

UAVs of operational and tactical level: 585,795 (+1,543)

Cruise missiles: 5,140 (+2)

Naval equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Logistics equipment:

Vehicles and tankers: 167,738 (+266)

Specialised equipment: 4,859

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Figures in brackets indicate losses over the past 24 hours.

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff emphasised.

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