Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots blow apart building with ruscists inside in two airstrikes. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force pilots flying MiG-29 fighters carried out two airstrikes on a building where Russian occupation troops were gathering on one of the frontline axes.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian pilots dropped two bombs on the enemy concentration using coordinates previously established by reconnaissance.

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As a result of the precise strikes, the building was destroyed along with the invaders inside.

One of the Ukrainian pilots released footage showing the bombs hitting the structure and the subsequent explosions.

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