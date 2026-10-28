There were 191 combat engagements on front lines over past 24 hours, with heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, on October 27, 2026, 191 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes and 68 airstrikes, during which it dropped 258 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,654 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,535 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 35 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Pysarivka, Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Hirky, Kruzhok, Doroshivka, Mohrytsia, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Kozache, Obody, Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Korchakivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Ivolzhanske in Sumy Oblast; and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast. The settlement of Fotovizh was struck by an airstrike.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ missile units and artillery struck an enemy UAV command post.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,510 personnel. Additionally, 21 artillery systems, seven ground-based robotic systems, two missiles, 1,543 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 266 enemy vehicles were neutralized.

The situation in the North

Over the past 24 hours, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the aggressor carried out 37 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, three of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As reported, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. The invaders attacked in the direction of the settlements of Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted three times to improve its position by launching offensive operations toward Radkivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers carried out six assaults toward the settlements of Nove, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks—one near the settlement of Yampil and another toward Orikhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked three times toward Malynivka, Vasiutynske, and Chervonyi.

It is also noted that 15 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out offensive operations near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Raiske and Pavlivka.

"The enemy carried out 32 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodianske, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and Udachne, as well as toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulive, and Serhiivka," the report states.

Read more: Enemy depots and Russian troop concentrations hit in Donbas – General Staff

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Read more: Ukraine’s frontline positions are at their strongest in long time in this war, Zelenskyy says