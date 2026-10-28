Weapons of offense cannot be 100 times cheaper than weapons of defense. Defense industry must meet needs of war, - Zaluzhnyi

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom, believes that establishing industrial cooperation between British and Ukrainian manufacturers is one of the priorities for Ukrainian diplomats, investors, and defense companies.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"All of this is a manifestation of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which benefits both countries and helps strengthen our joint defense capabilities. This is also facilitated by various exhibitions of new types of weapons organized by our partners with the participation of Ukrainian manufacturers," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, we need strong partnerships and effective alliances.

See more: Old world order is crumbling; Europe needs new security doctrines, – Zaluzhnyi. PHOTO

"Partnerships based not on empty promises and magical weapons that don’t exist, but on real strength and experience that has cost thousands of lives. I always emphasize this in my meetings with British government officials and manufacturers: we must produce today what will be needed tomorrow.

The defense industry must meet the real needs of war, not marketing, and provide us with the necessary weapons regardless of external circumstances," Zaluzhnyi explained.

Therefore, the ambassador noted, we should develop technologies and make them cheaper, because a means of attack cannot be a hundred times cheaper than means of defense.

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"We must build production facilities together. Investments must go not only into industry, but also into science, applied research, and the training of specialists. We need a long-term strategy, not just individual projects, and this is exactly what we are working on with the United Kingdom.

We must act together right now. After all, this is not just about our ability to survive, but also about whether our children will be able to live in peace," he concluded.

Read more: ’This is fuel that will spark even bigger war,’ - Zaluzhnyi criticised diesel deal between US and Russia