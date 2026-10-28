16-year-old boy stole car during missile strike on Kyiv and caused road traffic accident: he has been informed of suspicion, - police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Whilst Kyiv was under rocket attack, a 16-year-old boy stole someone else’s car to show off to his friends. However, the ‘fun’ quickly came to an end with a crash – the teenager crashed into another car. Fortunately, no one was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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Details from the police

As noted, around midnight, a local resident – a member of the armed forces – contacted the Kyiv police to report the disappearance of a VAZ car. The man reported that the car had gone missing from a car park on Akademika Palladina Avenue whilst he was taking shelter during a missile attack.

Operatives, working alongside criminal analysts from the Sviatoshyn Police Department, tracked down the stolen car on one of the district’s streets. It transpired that the vehicle had been involved in a road traffic accident. Law enforcement officers soon identified the person involved in the offence and detained him – he turned out to be a 16-year-old schoolboy.

See more: Fatal road accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district: 23-year-old driver served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO













According to the investigation, during an air-raid alert, the boy was heading for a shelter when he spotted a parked VAZ. He damaged the ignition, started the engine and drove off to cruise around the city, hoping to impress his friends. However, whilst driving, the minor collided with another parked car and fled the scene.

Watch more: Road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: BMW X3 driver failed to yield, BMW X7 driver was sober. VIDEO

Suspicion

Investigators from the Sviatoshyn Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office, informed the minor that he was suspected of an offence under Part 1 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – unlawful appropriation of a vehicle.