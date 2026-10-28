Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of attempting to set fire to factory in Romania – media

In Warsaw (Poland), authorities detained a suspected member of a sabotage group working for Russia that attempted to set fire to the Carfil defense plant in Romanian Brașov.

RMF24 reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Who was detained?

The case involves Artem S., a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen. He is currently set to be extradited to Bucharest on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

The man is one of three members of a group that set a fire at a state-owned defense enterprise in Brașov in mid-September. At that time, the flames engulfed a 1,000-square-meter area.

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"The Ukrainian's role was to conduct reconnaissance. His task was to identify the target they planned to set on fire and to finance the operation," the publication writes.

According to Romanian intelligence, a 25-year-old man was working with two Belarusians. They were detained in Germany. The group also allegedly planned attacks on Ukrainian military training centers, state-owned and private weapons manufacturers, and other industrial facilities.

A Ukrainian man was detained in an apartment in one of Warsaw's districts. He did not resist arrest.

See also: A house belonging to the owner of the STV Group, which manufactures ammunition for Ukraine, caught fire in Prague: police have not ruled out arson. VIDEO