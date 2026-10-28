Occupier was thrown from his quad bike at full speed after being struck by drone; he is lying on road, shouting at top of his voice: "Three hundred, three hundred, three hundred". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian occupier being thrown from a quad bike whilst it was moving, following a strike by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, footage filmed by one of the Russians shows an ATV carrying three occupiers travelling along a dirt track. Suddenly, an explosion occurs nearby, after which one of the Russians is thrown to the ground.

"Three hundred! Three hundred! Three hundred!" shouts the wounded occupier, lying in the middle of the road.

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His two companions, who remained on the quad bike, stop, turn back to the wounded man and help him climb back onto the vehicle.

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