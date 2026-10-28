MiG-29 fighter crews struck Russian drone control centre with AASM HAMMER guided bombs. VIDEO

MiG-29 fighter crews from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on the occupiers’ drone control centre.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots used AASM HAMMER guided bombs to strike the enemy target.

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As a result of the strike, the occupiers’ UAV control centre was destroyed, along with the technical equipment inside the building.

Footage of the air bombs hitting their target and the subsequent explosions was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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