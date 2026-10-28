Special forces from DIU’s GROUP 10 unit cleared over 600 hectares of forest in Sumy region and eliminated 108 ruscists in seven weeks. VIDEO

Special forces from GROUP 10 of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine carried out a seven-week operation in the Sumy region, during which they eliminated 108 Russian occupiers and took a further 29 invaders prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian intelligence officers struck over 1,100 enemy targets and cleared more than 600 hectares of forest of enemy forces.

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As a result of the operation, the troops thwarted the Russian forces’ offensive plans and prevented the cutting off of the Ukrainian Defence Forces’ supply routes.

After completing their combat mission, the special forces handed over the cleared positions to Ukrainian defenders.

Footage of the combat operations and the capture of Russian occupiers was published on the Telegram channel of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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